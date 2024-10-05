Dodgers News: Shohei Ohtani Doesn't Mince Words Regarding Playoff Pressure in First Game
The Los Angeles Dodgers are set to avenge all their October demons starting on Saturday. They will take on their division rivals, the San Diego Padres, in what should be an intense and brutal five-game series.
The Dodgers and the Padres have been the two best teams all season, and now only one will advance for a chance to play in the fall classic. The Padres have a talented squad after a revamped offseason. While many are picking the Padres to "slay the dragon" once again, this postseason will present a new challenge for the Friars.
The Friars have one more MVP to worry about this time, and he goes by the name of Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani is now a Dodger, and believe it or not, this will be his first postseason appearance. After seven years in Anaheim as an Angel, he never sniffed the postseason.
One year with the Dodgers, and that has changed drastically. Ohtani is about to play on the biggest stage this sport offers, and for some, it could be a lot to handle, but not for Ohtani. One reporter asked him if he was nervous about his first-ever MLB playoff game, and he responded that it was the only way he could.
Ohtani was built for this. He was built to be on the biggest stage and show what kind of a unicorn he truly is.
When he was in high school, Ohtani set it as a goal to win his first World Series by the time he was 26. He has long surpassed that age, as he is now 30, but the goal remains the same, and he and his team have a chance to do something special.
All eyes will be on the $700 million man. Many will wonder if he can perform when the lights are brightest and help the Dodgers win their eighth World Series title in franchise history.
All of that is unclear. The only thing that is guaranteed is this series and we'll see if the Dodgers and Ohtani will get their payback on their division rival.
For those wondering if the Dodgers and Padres are rivals, three postseason meetings in the last five seasons will spark that rivalry if there wasn't one before.
Ohtani will likely win the National League MVP this season as he recorded a historical season; however, none of that will mean anything if he doesn't lead the Dodgers to be the last team standing.