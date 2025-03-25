Is Mookie Betts Playing for Dodgers in Spring Training Finale vs Angels?

The Dodgers lineup for Tuesday's spring finale (which could very well be the Opening Day lineup too):



1. Shohei Ohtani DH

2. Mookie Betts SS

3. Freddie Freeman 1B

4. Teoscar Hernandez RF

5. Max Muncy 3B

6. Will Smith C

7. Michael Conforto LF

8. Tommy Edman 2B

9. Andy Pages CF