Is Mookie Betts Playing for Dodgers in Spring Training Finale vs Angels?
The Los Angeles Dodgers have revealed their lineup for Tuesday's spring training finale against the Los Angeles Angels.
Superstar shortstop Mookie Betts, who hasn't played in over two weeks as he deals with an illness, is in the lineup, batting second, and playing shortstop for L.A. — at least for now.
Betts was in the lineup for Sunday's Freeway Series opener after missing all four games in Japan and the final two Cactus League games before the trip. However, he was scratched from the lineup as he continued to struggle to hold down his food.
As of four hours before first pitch, Betts is in the lineup for Tuesday's game, though. Assuming Betts is able to play Tuesday, he'll be in great shape to start in Thursday's home opener against the Detroit Tigers.
Betts' last appearance was March 9 against the Athletics in the Cactus League. Across 11 Cactus League appearances, the team's new shortstop hit .240 with one home run and an OPS of .636.
