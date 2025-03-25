Dodgers Manager Provides Crucial Update on Mookie Betts' Health as Opening Day Nears
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been without a positive Mookie Betts health update for a while, but fans can at least be 'encouraged' to take a sigh of relief.
Per manager Dave Roberts, the superstar shortstop could be back in the lineup for the spring finale against the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday.
Since the penultimate Cactus League game of the season, Betts has been battling an illness that has resulted in losing close to 20 pounds.
Although he traveled with the team to Japan, he missed the two exhibition games, and was on a plane back home due to his poor health before the first pitch was thrown in the Opening Day contest.
Recently, Betts was supposed to be in the lineup for Sunday's Freeway Series, but was a late scratch, citing his stomach not being able to hold anything down.
“My body’s just kind of eating itself,” Betts said Sunday. “It’s hard to not fuel it. And so every time — literally, every time — I fuel my body, I throw up.”
The 2018 American League MVP was limited to strictly smoothies as no solid foods have been able to refuel his body.
However, Roberts said Monday he is "really encouraged" by the way Betts' health has trended lately.
The superstar went through a full workout Monday, is slated to play Tuesday, and is on track to play in the home opener Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.
Although his health is paramount, Betts is a competitor. He has been doing everything in his power to try and return to the diamond, and if he continues to heal as he's been, fans may get to see him again Tuesday.
“I just want to play, man,” Betts said. “I’m tired of sitting, tired of just throwing up, tired of doing all this stuff. I really just want to play.”
