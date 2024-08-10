Max Muncy Expected To Get Rehab Assignment Shortly For Dodgers
Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy is set to begin his rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City on Saturday.
All signs point to the power hitter making a return to Los Angeles very soon. The rehab assignment provides a sense of relief for fans who have long-awaited Muncy's return in the wake of an intense National League West division race.
Muncy will be accompanied by new Dodgers teammate Tommy Edman in Oklahoma City.
The trade deadline acquisition has yet to make his Dodgers debut. Edman is recovering from a wrist injury and ankle issue.
Upon completion of Edman's rehab assignment, he will make his way to Los Angeles.
Muncy was sidelined by a right oblique injury in May. The ailment prevents the third baseman from swinging comfortably and has slowed his return to the Los Angeles lineup.
Muncy participated in a simulated game on Thursday at Dodger Stadium along with superstar Mookie Betts. Betts is set to make his return to the Dodgers by Aug. 12-13 and it appears that Muncy won't be too far behind his teammate.
Manager Dave Roberts shared that Muncy experienced a "breakthrough" in his recovery a few weeks ago following a chiropractic adjustment.
“Max had a real good breakthrough with how he felt,” Roberts told reporters on July 31. “So I’m really encouraged. I talked to him by text today. So I think that we’ve kind of crossed a hurdle.”
“There was a chiropractic adjustment that kind of aligned things in there, in the ribs, which is great,” Roberts added. “So when everything’s telling you that you’re healthy and you’re fine, sometimes it’s kind of a body lineup thing that gets things back in line, right?”
Of all the injured Dodgers starters, Muncy has spent the most time on the Injured List. He's spent more than 11 weeks on the list. His recovery process looked pretty bleak until Roberts announced a positive update on Muncy after what seemed like the third baseman would miss the rest of the season.
Before his injury, Muncy was on pace to match last season's slugging percentage where he posted a career-high 36 home runs and 17 doubles.
Muncy is another power bat in the Dodgers' arsenal that the team could use down the stretch. As Padres and Diamondbacks close in on the 2.5 game lead Los Angeles holds, the return of Muncy would signify a deeper lineup.