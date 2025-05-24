Inside The Dodgers

Mets Provide Unfortunate Update Amid Rain Delay vs Dodgers

May 23, 2025; New York City, New York, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) reacts after tagging up and taking second base on a sacrifice fly by Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (not pictured) in front of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (12) and second baseman Luisangel Acuna (2) during the third inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The series opener between the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets was delayed in the third inning due to rain.

The Mets provided an unfortunate update on when the National League matchup should continue. On the scoreboard at Citi Field, the latest announcement showed.

"Another wave of rain is expected at 8:35 p.m," the statement said. "Stay tuned for more updates."

Ahead of first pitch, there was some light rainfall but the game began at its original start time 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET.

The rain stopped the game in the third inning, and there is speculation the delay should last about an hour. In that case, Clayton Kershaw's night could be done after just two innings and the already overworked Dodgers bullpen would take over from the bottom of the third.

The Dodgers had runners in scoring position when the game was delayed as Michael Conforto was at third and Shohei Ohtani at second. The delay came just moments after Tyrone Taylor and Juan Soto collided in the outfield in an attempt to catch a fly ball from Mookie Betts.

