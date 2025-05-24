Dodgers vs Mets Delayed in Third Inning on Friday
The Los Angeles Dodgers' Friday night series opener against the New York Mets at Citi Field has been delayed due to rain.
The contest was paused in the third inning as rain began to fall quickly. The delay comes just minutes after Tyrone Taylor and Juan Soto collided in the outfield in an attempt to catch a fly ball from Mookie Betts.
Thankfully, neither player was hurt and Taylor somehow managed to make a one-handed catch after the ball bounced off Soto's glove.
There was some rainfall ahead of first pitch Friday night; however, the game began at its originally start time, 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET.
The National League showdown is the first time the Dodgers and Mets have played each other since the NL Championship Series last season.
Both teams look extremely different than they did in 2024. For one, Clayton Kershaw is on the mound for the Dodgers Friday night and the Mets have right-hander Griffin Canning, who was with the Los Angeles Angels last year, on the bump.
The Dodgers had runners in scoring position when the game was delayed.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.