How to Watch Dodgers-Mets Series Amid SportsNet LA Blackouts
The Los Angeles Dodgers are playing the New York Mets this weekend at Citi Field. Fans who have ponied up for SportsNet LA, either via cable or streaming, will be disappointed to learn they cannot watch any of the three games on the Dodgers' regional sports network.
Incidentally, neither can Mets fans watch their team's games on SNY. That's because all three games of the 2024 National League Championship Series rematch will be televised nationally.
Apple TV+ is airing Friday's series opener between the Dodgers and the Mets. A subscription can be purchased here for $9.99 a month, and comes with a free seven-day trial.
Wayne Randazzo will handle play-by-play duties for Friday's game. Dontrelle Willis will handle the analysis and Heidi Watney is the field reporter for the game that begins at 4:10 p.m. PT.
The Dodgers will be featured on Apple TV+ again on Friday, May 30, for their home game against the New York Yankees.
Saturday's game begins at 4:15 p.m. PT, and will be televised by Fox. It's the first time the Dodgers have been featured on Fox this month — but it won't be the last. The network is also picking up next Saturday's game between the Dodgers and Yankees.
ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball crew will be on hand for the 4 p.m. PT series finale on Sunday.
Karl Ravech, David Cone, and Eduardo Perez will be in the booth for ESPN. Buster Olney will be embedded in the dugout. They'll be back in a week for the Dodgers-Yankees series finale too.
It's no surprise the Dodgers-Mets series is getting this much love from the national networks. Besides capturing the two biggest media markets in the U.S., the matchup features two star-laden teams who faced each other for last year's pennant, and are in playoff position again.
The Mets' signing of Juan Soto to a 15-year, $765 million contract in December did nothing to dissuade national media attention. Soto's contract broke the record set for the most lucrative in history, set one year earlier when the Dodgers signed Shohei Ohtani for 10 years and $700 million.
Last year, the Dodgers gave 16 games to a national network for an exclusive telecast. This year, expect more of the same. After the Yankees leave Los Angeles, the Dodgers have six more national telecasts on the books between now and August.
