MLB Analyst Thinks Dodgers Win 104 Games in 2025
The Los Angeles Dodgers are on top of the baseball world, and with the kind of offseason they've had, it doesn't look like they're planning on leaving the throne.
When a team has as much excitement around them as Los Angeles currently has, the baseball world will likely voice their thoughts on what to make of the impending season. With a team as carefully constructed for October as the Dodgers are, it's hard not to theorize what the regular season will consist of.
That is exactly what MLB Network's Sean Casey did when recently discussing the sports betting odds for L.A. The question was posed if the Dodgers could win more or less than a lofty 104 games.
"If anyone could do it, the Dodgers can do it," said Casey. "If they stay healthy with that rotation, and how deep they are, and if that big three can stay healthy, I think they do win 104."
The starting rotation, which has been the talk of the baseball world for months, will do everything they can to stay at least healthier than last year's pitching staff was. The big three in question is Opening Day starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto, All-Star Tyler Glasnow, and newly-acquired two-time Cy Young award winner Blake Snell.
This isn't even factoring in 23-year-old phenom Roki Sasaki — and his splitter that has looked un-hittable this spring — or the return of Shohei Ohtani on the mound at some point this season.
Casey did take a moment to remark that much like last season, anything can happen, and injuries can unfortunately occur at any moment.
"Like last year," said Casey, "guys are going down, rotation looks a little different, one or two of those guys gets hurt...I think 104, that's a big number."
Whatever happens in the regular season is nice to think about, and certainly entertaining for fans to enjoy, but the real reason that this team has such excitement around them is for the 11 games in October.
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman likely didn't construct this team to set regular season win records, rather 11 key wins in October is all the organization should be concerned about.
