Dodgers President Opens Up on Dave Roberts' Long-Term Future With LA
The Los Angeles Dodgers announced the four-year, $32.4 million extension of manager Dave Roberts Tuesday night. He is set to manage the team until at least the 2029 season.
Roberts is now the highest-paid manager in MLB in terms of average annual value, earning $8.1 million er season.
Roberts has two World Series titles and a Manager of the Year award on his resume. The Dodgers skipper has a .627 winning percentage in the regular season, and L.A. has made the playoffs in every season Roberts has managed, winning eight division titles and four National League pennants.
Many believe Roberts is poised to be the new generation's version of Tommy Lasorda, who spent 21 years managing the Dodgers.
In a conversation with Dodgers Nation's Doug McKain, team president Stan Kasten discussed the ongoing debate regarding Roberts' tenure in Los Angeles.
"We're really happy to have Dave. He's already been here nine years, even that's a long run for a manager," Kasten told McKain. "We respect and appreciate all he's done and that's why ... he's going to be around for quite a big longer."
Roberts himself remarked on what it meant to earn such a prolific extension, but reiterated the importance of his players over anything else.
“I can’t talk about it so much, but obviously there’s some closure," Roberts said, via USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “I’m excited. This is the place where I always wanted to be. I just love what we’re doing. This is pretty special.
“There’s obviously things off the field that are important. I try to make sure that my focus stays on the players, the game, the Dodgers organization. I think I’ve done a good job. ... But the other part of that stuff is just part of the job and I’m looking forward to some closure for sure."
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman praised the leadership on and off the field from Roberts.
“We could not be more thrilled about continuing our long-running partnership with Dave,” Friedman said. “As we’ve preached time and time again, continuity and stability are staples of this organization, and we are incredibly excited that this agreement allows us to maintain our focus of working together towards bringing more championships to Los Angeles.
“Dave’s leadership both on the field and in the clubhouse elevates those around him and allows our players to go and perform at an elite level night in and night out. He has become a strong presence in the community, and represents all the best qualities of our organization.”
There's obviously no telling how long Roberts will manage the Dodgers, but fans can certainly expect a few more highlights from the L.A. skipper.
