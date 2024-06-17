MLB Announces All-Star Balloting Update; 2 Dodgers Leading at Their Positions
The results are in from the first MLB All-Star game ballots, and two Los Angeles Dodgers players are leading the All-Star voting at their positions. As expected, designated hitter Shohei Ohtani and shortstop Mookie Betts are leading the voting at their positions in the National League. Both Ohtani and Betts have accumulated over one million votes. They are one of just four NL players that earned over one million votes, and one of six players in MLB who received over one million votes through the first ballot.
Both Ohtani and Betts have been phenomenal this season. Ohtani is slashing .309/.382/.594 with 19 home runs, 46 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases on the season. He is sixth in batting average, fifth in OPS, hits, and runs, fourth in home runs, third in slugging percentage, and second in total bases. Betts has slashed .304/.405/.488 with 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. He ranks fifth in hits, ninth in runs and batting average, fourth in walks and on-base percentage, and sixth in WAR.
Unfortunately, Betts fractured his hand on Sunday and will be out for the foreseeable future, putting a damper on his All-Star status.
Multiple other Dodgers made the top of the ballots. First baseman Freddie Freeman finished second in the voting at his position, only behind Bryce Harper. Outfielder Teoscar Hernández finished fourth in the voting. Freeman and Hernández would be the other two Dodgers in the running to make the All-Star team as starters based on this ballot.
Other Dodgers receiving a significant number of votes included Will Smith, who finished third on the NL catchers ballot. Max Muncy finished fourth on the third baseman ballot, and Gavin Lux finished fifth on the second baseman ballot. Among outfielders, Jason Heyward came in at 10th while rookie Andy Pages was 14th.