MLB Insider Provides Disappointing Update in Dodgers' Nolan Arenado Pursuit
The Los Angeles Dodgers have been linked to All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado since he posted a series of photos on his Instagram along with the song "dodger blue" by Kendrick Lamar. Baseball fans were quick to speculate Arenado was hinting toward his preferred trade destination, the Dodgers.
It is widely known the St. Louis Cardinals were shopping Nolan Arenado this winter. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said the organization hoped to part ways with Arenado in order to shed payroll.
More news: Roki Sasaki Gave Dodgers 'Homework Assignment' After Meeting
“From a financial standpoint, we’re trying to move our payroll,” Mozeliak told The Athletic during December’s Winter Meetings. “There are certainly other ways we can do this, but (moving Arenado) would be a big help. (The reason) is mostly financial, but it also creates runway for someone else.”
The Cardinals believed they had found a new home for Arenado when the Houston Astros were willing to trade for him. It was the perfect scenario for St. Louis since the Astros were willing to inherit the majority of Arenado's remaining $74 million salary.
However, Arenado blocked the deal thanks to his full no-trade clause. At the time, it seemed like a good idea as he was reportedly waiting on a final response from the Dodgers.
“He doesn’t want to do something in sort of a panic move this time of year. He wants to wait and see what his best options are. I think we all know, we all understand — Nolan Arenado wants to be told ‘No’ by the Dodgers,” Denton said on ESPN. “That’s his first choice, that’s where he still wants to go.”
While Arenado was the under the impression he could've revisited a trade to the Astros, Houston quickly made another signing instead. Now that the Astros signed Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal it's unlikely Arenado will be going to Houston.
Since Arenado nixed the trade to the Astros, there's a possibility the Cardinals and the 10-time Gold Glove winner will be stuck with each other next season, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon. There reportedly hasn't been much traction with others teams.
The Cardinals will still try and trade Arenado, but the team won't let go of the third baseman if they are left with a large remainder of his salary.
More news: Dodgers May Not Have Huge Advantage in Roki Sasaki Sweepstakes After All