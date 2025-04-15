MLB Insider Reveals When Shohei Ohtani Will Finally Pitch for Dodgers, And It's Shocking
The Los Angeles Dodgers currently have 12 pitchers on the injured list.
Although not on the IL, Shohei Ohtani is still ramping up to make his Dodgers pitching debut. With a career 3.01 ERA on the mound during his time with the Los Angeles Angels, that kind of talent is very much needed in the rotation.
It's no secret that the Dodgers have been slowly ramping up Ohtani's pitching progression, but this is in large part to ensure that his pitching talents can be used deep in October.
USA Today's MLB insider Bob Nightengale reported that if it were more urgent, Ohtani would be back on the mound immediately.
"If the Los Angeles Dodgers actually needed him," wrote Nightengale, "Shohei Ohtani could step on the mound right now and contribute, according to a person close to Ohtani, but his return is looking like it may come closer to the All-Star break."
Ohtani's throwing program was halted toward the end of spring training to better prepare for his role as a designated hitter this season.
The three-time MVP is back to throwing bullpens but still isn't facing live hitters. Manager Dave Roberts spoke earlier this week on the slow and steady return to the mound for Ohtani.
“It was a collective decision and I think he understands that the goal is to make sure he’s firing on all cylinders towards the end of the season and into October,” Roberts said. “We’re in lock step. So I don’t think there’s any sort of angst or anxiety or frustration for Shohei in that sense at all.”
As eager as Ohtani is to get back to the mound — and do so for the first time in a Dodgers uniform — it appears that the All-Star break may be a more realistic timeline for the superstar to pitch.
