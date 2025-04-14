Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw May Be Closer to Returning Than Expected
The Los Angeles Dodgers are getting closer to welcoming Clayton Kershaw back to the mound for the first time since August 30, 2024.
Two November surgeries on his toe and knee have slowed down the MVP, but like he said this spring, it will not stop him.
“I don’t want [injuries] to be the reason that I stopped playing,” he said. “I don’t want to be, like, ‘I just can’t do it, [I’m] hurt.’ Hopefully, I can walk out on my own terms, whenever that is.”
Luckily for not just Dodgers fans, but fans of greatness in this sport, Kershaw is preparing to start a rehab assignment at Triple-A Oklahoma City Wednesday.
Due to Kershaw's placement on the 60-day IL, he is not eligible to return for at least another month. May 17 will be the date circled for Dodgers fans eager to see the future Hall of Famer back in action.
For a team that has 12 pitchers on the injured list, this news could not come at a better time.
Additionally, another would-be starting pitcher if not for injuries this spring in Tony Gonsolin will also be starting his rehab assignment this week.
As for Kershaw, he pitched a career-low 30 innings last season and presumably can't wait to get back to his recognizable form.
Earlier this spring, Kershaw spoke on how his lower body injuries differed from shoulder injuries of the past.
“With the shoulder, you can still walk and do a lot of stuff,” Kershaw said. “I was back to being a normal dad pretty quick. But being on crutches, being in a boot, having every step kind of hurt, it was hard. I don’t know if I expected all that a foot surgery entails, but [I’m] thankful now to be on the other side and feel like I’m getting closer to being 100 percent.”
The pitchers mound at Dodger Stadium has been without No. 22 for quite some time, but the three-time Cy Young award winner will return sooner rather than later.
