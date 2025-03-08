MLB Insiders Mention Surprise Dodgers Player as Name to Watch in Spring Training
Hunter Feduccia may not be the Los Angeles Dodgers’ top prospect. But the catcher has caught the attention of the Dodgers’ organization in spring training.
“Feduccia has really stood out this spring,” Dodgers GM Brandon Gomes said to The Athletic’s Jim Bowden. “He’s (shown an) ability to conduct an at-bat at a high level; he’s really dialed in to get off his ‘A’ swing.”
Along with Bowden, MLB insider Jeff Passan also named the Lake Charles, Louisiana native as a player to watch in spring training.
"The 2018 12th-round pick is not the Dodgers' best catching prospect (that's Dalton Rushing) and is more of a high-floor player than their high-ceiling minor league talents (outfielder Zyhir Hope is primed to zoom up prospect lists this year)," Passan wrote. "Feduccia is simply the steady sort of player every team covets -- and that makes a Dodgers team rich with talent even better."
Fedducia, who will turn 28 in June, is slashing .294/.333/.588 and has recorded one home run and seven RBIs across 17 at-bats.
Last season, the Dodgers called Feduccia up for his MLB debut while first baseman Freddie Freeman was absent to tend to his son’s illness. Fedducia only appeared in one game before Los Angeles optioned him back to Triple-A.
But when catcher Austin Barnes fractured his left toe, Fedducia was called back to the Major Leagues. He slashed a .333/.429/.333 through five total games with the Dodgers.
Feduccia made three MLB starts and four total appearances behind the plate for Los Angeles. The 27-year-old is continuing to impress defensively in spring training.
“Defensively, he’s receiving the ball well and you can tell there’s a different comfort level when handling the pitching staff,” Gomes said.
Although Feduccia is standing out in spring training, it is unlikely he will earn a roster spot on the Opening Day roster for 2025. In addition to two-time World Series champion catchers Will Smith and Austin Barnes, Dalton Rushing may stand in Feduccia's way of a roster spot.
Rushing was the Dodgers' Minor League Player of the Year and can play both catcher and outfield. The 24-year-old should make his MLB debut at some point in 2025, which will take a potential spot on the roster from Feduccia.
Even if Fedducia is unable to make a big impact on the Dodgers' MLB roster, Bowden believes he will be a starting catcher for another team and could be used as a trade option at this season's deadline.
