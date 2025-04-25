Mookie Betts Has 2-Word Response to Shohei Ohtani's Struggles for Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers have endured a rough stretch of offensive struggles, and Shohei Ohtani is no exception.
Ohtani has recorded three hits in his last 21 at-bats. He’s slashing .261/.358/.489 with a .848 OPS so far this season.
Ohtani is one of three MVPs in the lineup, along with Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, both of which are batting in the .250s. While Ohtani's slump has been the most evident of the trio, his teammate remained confident that the reigning NL MVP would snap out of it in due time.
“He’s human,” Betts said after Wednesday's game.
“I think we’re all so accustomed to him never doing anything bad. Tomorrow, he can hit four homers,” Betts added. “He’s one of those people that may go through a stretch, but we’ve all seen the other side of it.”
Following Wednesday's 7-6 loss to the Chicago Cubs, manager Dave Roberts said Ohtani is perhaps being overly aggressive at the plate. Roberts specifically referenced Ohtani's at-bat in the sixth inning, where the Dodgers had runners in scoring position with two down.
“He had a fastball to hit and just got too big with the swing. Where all you need is a base hit right there,” Roberts said. “I think a little bit this series, and even that last game in Texas when he came back, there was a little over-aggressiveness. The swing is a little bit longer than it typically is.
“I don’t know if he’s trying to do something, trying too hard. There’s a couple walks in there. But there’s other times where he’s getting himself out instead of taking a walk if given to him.”
Ohtani is preparing to make his two-way debut as a Dodger, and just welcomed a baby girl with his wife, Mamiko. Like Betts said, Ohtani is still human and this opening month has simply been a rough patch for the Dodgers superstar.
