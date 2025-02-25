Mookie Betts Has Epic Quote to Playing Shortstop for Dodgers
Mookie Betts is making a statement this spring about his move back to shortstop.
“This is not like a vengeance tour,” Betts said to USA TODAY Sports. “It’s about proving a lot of people wrong. But more than anything, it’s about proving myself right.
“So many years, I just didn’t believe in myself.”
Betts has already built an impressive career as an eight-time All-Star, six-time Gold Glove winner, seven-time Silver Slugger, MVP, and batting champion.
But what means the most to him? Winning three World Series titles.
Still, the accolades aren’t enough.
The Dodgers initially moved Betts to the infield during spring training last year with plans for him to play second base. But when Gavin Lux struggled with throws across the diamond, the team made the switch, shifting Betts to shortstop. A hand injury disrupted his season, and when he returned, he was back in right field.
This offseason, Betts took the initiative, starting the conversation about a return to shortstop. He isn’t chasing recognition for playing the position. He was drafted as a shortstop but never stuck there, moving to second base and then right field with the Red Sox.
With Boston, Dustin Pedroia was the second baseman leaving Betts as his backup and really forcing the Red Sox to move him to right field.
“When I was moved to right field, I believed in myself and got pretty good out there,” Betts said. “So, I’m taking the same concept. I got the opportunity now.
“And I’m going to make the best of it.”
The difference this time? Preparation.
Betts worked with Troy Tulowitzki in Texas, trained with first base coach Chris Woodward in Arizona, and took daily ground balls at local high schools near his Los Angeles home.
“I just feel so prepared now,” Betts said. “I can go home and sleep and not stare at video all day trying to figure things out. I’m giving it my all so I can lay my head down at night knowing that my work prepared me for any balls coming my way.”
He knows some believe he belongs in the outfield, but he has a simple message for the doubters.
“I know I can do this. I really do,” Betts said. “I’m excited to prove people wrong.”
