NBA Hall of Famer Predicts Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Will Not Win NL MVP This Season
When it comes to Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani, it feels like opinions from all corners of the sports world are shared about his quest for a fourth MVP award, and third in a row.
One of the most notable voices in the NBA landscape, 11-time All-Star and Hall of Famer turned broadcaster Charles Barkley made a bold take regarding who will win the MVP award in the National League, and it's not Ohtani.
"I think my boy Kyle Schwarber is going to steal the National League MVP," Barkley declared in a recent appearance on MLB Network.
Barkley had undeniable talent on the hardwood, including winning MVP over Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan during the 1992-93 season, and transitioned into one of the most prolific analysts of the generation after his time as a player, but it appears that "his boy" Schwarber doesn't quite stack up to Ohtani.
Starting with bWAR, Ohtani has an astounding grade of 5.8 this season, as Schwarber's WAR is at 3.9.
Both of the sluggers have 43 home runs to lead the National League, and Schwarber has an MLB-leading 102 RBIs to Ohtani's 80, but every other category proves that Ohtani is far and away the frontrunner to win the 2025 NL MVP award.
Ohtani has 20 more hits in two less games, seven more stolen bases, not to mention, an ERA of 3.47 across nine pitching starts on the year.
Ohtani has a slash line of .283/.391/.622 with an OPS of 1.014. Ohtani leads the NL in slugging percentage and OPS, and even leads MLB in runs with 118.
Schwarber has a solid slash line as well, but it can't compare to the Dodgers superstar. Schwarber is hitting .248/.371/.574 with a .945 OPS.
If the argument is moved to advanced stats, Ohtani still has an edge over his slugging counterpart, but just barely.
Ohtani has a barrel percentage of 22.7 percent, good for second place in MLB, while Schwarber's barrel rate is 20.3 percent, good for third in MLB. In terms of hard-hit percentage (batted balls with an exit velocity of 95 mph or over) Schwarber leads the majors with a rate of 60.6 percent, while Ohtani is third in MLB with 58 percent.
Lastly, a stat that is one of the best in calculating overall value, weighted on-base percentage (wOBA) has Ohtani at second in the majors with a .418 mark, while Schwarber is at .399.
