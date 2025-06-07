Newest Dodgers All-Star 'Really Happy' to Be Traded to LA
All-Star relief pitcher Alexis Diaz landed with the Los Angeles Dodgers after being traded from the Cincinnati Reds for pitcher Mike Villani, and is apparently very happy to join the team.
“Yeah, 100%. He was happy when he got traded," Alexis' brother Edwin, a reliever for the New York Mets, said to AM570 radio. "He was really happy. He called me, ‘Hey, I’m going to the Dodgers so I will see you next week or in the playoffs.’ So he’s really happy and I’m happy for him. Can’t wait to see him in the big leagues again and helping a team win.”
The Puerto Rican played 190 games for the Reds in his first three seasons, notching 75 saves with 224 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.93 through 187.1 innings pitched. He placed fifth in rookie of the year voting in 2022 and received All-Star honors in 2023.
In 2022, he was in the top one percent of MLB pitchers in expected batting average, and top five percent in expected slugging and expected weighted on-base average.
Diaz is now in his fourth season in the major leagues, but it hasn't quite gone as well as his previous three. Through six outings, he had a 12.00 ERA with just three strikeouts across 33 batters faced. The Reds optioned him to Triple-A on May 1 before trading him to Los Angeles on May 29.
The Dodgers currently have 15 pitchers on the injured list, and the addition of Diaz will undoubtedly provide their arms support through the dog days. Dodgers relievers have pitched at least 15 innings more than any other team this season.
The right-hander is currently at the Dodgers' Arizona complex working on mechanics in order to restore him to the pitcher he was two years ago. The Dodgers will hope for him to join the team soon, as the race in the National League West is heating up with the Padres trailing them by just one game.
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.