NL East Contender Makes Rare Trade For Former Dodgers Infielder
The 2024 MLB trade deadline has passed, but that doesn't mean teams are done making move. The rules still permit unlimited trade action in the minors.
On Monday, Boston took advantage of this by making a trade with the New York Mets. The Red Sox sent veteran utility player and former Los Angeles Dodger Eddy Alvarez to the Mets in exchange for cash considerations, as reported by JP Hoornstra of Newsweek.
Former All-Star Jeff McNeil’s season came to an abrupt end after he was hit by a pitch during Friday's game against the Cincinnati Reds, resulting in a wrist injury. With McNeil out, veteran Jose Iglesias seems like the obvious choice to pick up most of the playing time. However, aside from his solid defense and ability to hit against left-handed pitching, Iglesias doesn't offer much else.
Alvarez, 34, has played parts of three MLB seasons (2020-22) with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Miami Marlins. Since he was under a minor league contract with the Red Sox, he could be traded without needing to clear waivers first.
Alvarez kicked off his pro baseball journey by signing with the Chicago White Sox in 2014. He spent six years working his way up through the minors before finally making his MLB debut with the Miami Marlins in 2020. Over three seasons in the majors, he played in 50 games for the Marlins and Los Angeles Dodgers.
This year, Alvarez signed a minor league deal with the Red Sox and played 114 games for the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox before being traded to the Mets. During that time, he posted a .247/.348/.463 slash line, racked up 18 home runs, 77 RBIs, 26 doubles, and swiped 18 bases.
Alvarez is one of the few baseball players who can claim an Olympic medal in a sport outside of baseball. He took home a silver medal in the 5,000-meter relay for speed skating with Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Olympics. Alvarez often says that his Olympic experience is his greatest asset on the baseball field.
"I got to the highest level in a sport and I understand what it takes and what hard work is," Alvarezsaid in an interview with the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. "I would definitely say that's my advantage, knowing what it takes, not being blindsided by anything, and that helps my game overall."
It’s uncertain what Alvarez’s role will be within the Mets' organization, but hopefully, this fresh start will give him a boost following the trade.