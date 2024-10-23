One Player Has Already Won 2024 World Series Between Dodgers and Yankees
One player, who began the season with the Seattle Mariners, will receive a World Series ring regardless of the outcome.
In a hilarious turn of events, Taylor Trammell will earn a championship after appearing in five games for both the Los Angeles Dodgers and the New York Yankees this season.
Teams often give championship rings to any player who appeared in a game during the season, so Trammell is likely set to get one. Right now, he's in the minors with the Yankees, but that doesn't change his odds of scoring some jewelry.
He struggled in Los Angeles, going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts before being designated for assignment. After getting picked up by New York, he made the most of his one at-bat, delivering a single. He finished the season in Triple-A.
For the Yankees' Triple-A team in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, he hit .256 across 106 games.
At just 27, there's still time for Trammell to find his stride, but his future is uncertain. The Yankees might keep him on the 40-man roster, or he could be back on the market this offseason.
Before this season, Trammell spent three years with the Mariners, playing in 116 games as a prospect. During his time in Seattle, he posted a .168/.270/.368 slash line over 304 at-bats, scoring 45 runs and driving in 39. The Cincinnati Reds initially drafted Trammell in the 2016 MLB Draft.
Drafted 35th overall by the Reds, he made Baseball America's top 100 list three years in a row from 2018 to 2020. Trammell was part of the big 2019 trade that sent Trevor Bauer to the Reds and Yasiel Puig to Cleveland. A year later, he was dealt again, this time to the Mariners in the 2020 trade that also brought Ty France and Andrés Muñoz to Seattle.
Trammell has consistently performs in the minor leagues but struggles when he gets called up. Over the last four seasons, he's had 359 plate appearances in the majors but has struggled at the plate, hitting just .167/.270/.363 during that span.
Trammell is still part of the Yankees organization, though he's currently in the minors. That said, he’s going to get some championship hardware regardless. The only question is: which team’s logo will be on it?