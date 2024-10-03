Padres List Starters For NLDS Matchup vs Dodgers
The San Diego Padres are gearing up for the National League Division Series with an interesting selection of starting pitchers for their first two games.
According to Sammy Levitt, Dylan Cease is set to take the mound for Game 1, while Yu Darvish will start Game 2.
Cease has emerged as the Padres' top pitcher this season, making it an obvious choice to hand him the ball for the opening game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres advanced past the Wild Card series against the Atlanta Braves without needing him, further solidifying the decision.
This season, Cease posted an impressive 3.47 ERA over 189.1 innings across 33 starts. He will face off against Jack Flaherty in Game 1, making for an exciting pitching matchup.
Darvish, who did not start in the Wild Card series, was available out of the bullpen, showcasing the depth and versatility of the Padres' pitching staff.
“It speaks very well to our rotation and the talent we have in it,” Padres manager Mike Shildt said before Monday’s afternoon workout about his rotation. “Clearly, just for the record, we did not pick it out of a hat. But Darvish being available in our bullpen and being available as we move on to start speaks volumes.”
Darvish expressed his readiness to contribute, emphasizing his desire to perform regardless of the role assigned to him.
“It may be a difficult decision for managers to make, but I think it’s a good thing to have for a manager,” Darvish said through interpreter Shingo Horie. “We just go out there and do our jobs the best way possible.”
Now that he’s starting, he won’t need to adjust to a bullpen role anymore. Shildt praised Darvish’s attitude during this transition.
“He had a tremendous attitude about it,” Shildt said. … “We do have a good bullpen. We have guys that have clearly been in roles that have done it for us … so we’ll stay consistent with those roles. Maybe in a longer situation, something happens (and Darvish) will eat some innings. Who knows how the series will go, but he’ll be available for whatever role we need him in, I can tell you that.”
This strategy also allows Michael King to take the mound for Game 3 with some extra rest.
King recently delivered a stellar performance in Game 1 against the Braves, striking out 12 batters and leading the Padres to victory.