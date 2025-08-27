Padres Manager Says He'd Love to Play Dodgers Again in Playoffs
The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have had some intense battles in recent seasons, and it appears that the dramatic nature of these games are far from losing momentum.
Although the two franchises played their final regular season game of 2025 — the conclusion of a six games in 10-days gauntlet — LA came out victorious and won the season series, nine games to four. Per the schedule, this is the final meeting of the year, but fate may once again intervene and allow the two Southern California teams to face off in the postseason.
According to Padres manager Mike Shildt, that would be a welcomed matchup.
More news: MLB Insider Thinks Dodgers' Michael Conforto Could Lose Job Soon
Shildt was asked on MLB Network Radio on Sirius XM if he would want to play the Dodgers again in October, and after he delivered quite the chuckle, he spoke candidly about what it would mean to see LA for the fourth time in the postseason since 2020, the teams' first-ever postseason matchup.
"Absolutely," Shildt said. "Yeah, that'd be great. Yeah, we'd love that, that'd be fun that would be really cool."
"Of course, I would love to play them again in the playoffs, ideally for the National League pennant," Shildt added, "but there's a lot of other teams we have to think about and prepare for as well, clearly."
The two franchises have been towards the top of the NL West all season long, with the Dodgers never quite running away with the division in large part because of the Friars staying the course. Not to mention, a trade deadline for the ages from Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller helped fortify their roster.
More news: MLB Insider Predicts Dodgers to Lose NL West to Padres
Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts recently touched on the divisional competition helping out his team. He brought up examples of past seasons where the Dodgers have had no trouble in the regular season leading to potential miscues in the playoffs, whereas a tighter race leading into October can perhaps carry the intensity through the postseason.
“I kind of appreciate this because it forces us to play the whole season,” Betts said. “I remember my first couple of years we won the division with weeks left in the season.
“But now with being tied in the division, it’s going to help us in the long run.”
Latest Dodgers News
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.