Padres' Manny Machado Sends Message to Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw on Retirement
After he announced his upcoming retirement, congratulations and well wishes have poured in from the nearly 1,000 unique batters Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has faced in his 18-year career.
Among those was San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado. The 33-year-old made it to the majors five years after Kershaw, and spent the back half of one season with Kershaw and the Dodgers in 2018.
"He's one of the best competitors that this game has ever seen or witnessed," Machado told reporters. "So we're losing a legend and he's leaving on top. It's awesome to be able to have worn the same uniform as him, play behind him, and see him firsthand how he goes about his business. I think that was pretty cool to watch and witness and to be on the same field as a legend. Those don't come around too often."
Machado and Kershaw faced off against one another in 39 different plate appearances. Kershaw struck Machado out eight times and Machado homered off of Kershaw twice — both in 2019, Machado's first year with the Padres. Machado averaged a respectable .263/.282/.421 against Kershaw. In his most recent battle against Kershaw, the 37-year-old struck him out on Machado's first at-bat and forced a fly out on his second.
Machado will likely remember the home runs more than the strikeouts.
"Obviously he's one of the best to ever do it in the game. To see it firsthand, to hit a couple of homers off a legend, is pretty cool as well. What an amazing career he's had. Like I told him, wishing him nothing but the best moving forward and hopefully our paths cross once again," Machado said.
Machado has likely had his last at-bat against Kershaw, however there is still a chance the two could face each other a few more times before Kershaw rides off into the sunset.
Because the Padres are slated for the No. 6 seed and the Dodgers are almost certainly guaranteed the No. 3 seed, the only way the two teams could play would be in the National Division Championship Series. Kershaw is likely not going to start a game for the Dodgers in the postseason, but could have a role as a reliever and could — theoretically — face Machado in one final duel.
