Dodgers Reliever Likely Out for Season in Crushing Turn of Events
The Dodgers received bad news on Saturday regarding the postseason status of relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol.
Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman told reporters Saturday that Graterol would most likely not be able to return to game action for the Dodgers in the postseason.
"No, it hasn't gone as smoothly as he would like, as we would like," Friedman said. "So it's been hard to kind of ramp up the volume that he would need to get back. So my expectation is he will not be back this year."
Graterol underwent shoulder surgery in November 2024 and initially started the 2025 season on the 60-day injured list. As the season went on, it became more and more evident that Graterol's chances of pitching in 2025 were slim.
Graterol's skill would have been a welcome addition to a bullpen that has struggled all season. In 2023, his most recent full season, Graterol held a 1.20 ERA with four wins and seven saves. In 2024, Graterol made three appearances in the World Series, allowing just one earned run in the Dodgers' championship run.
The fact that Graterol, in all likelihood, will not pitch for the Dodgers this season should not come as a surprise, but it is a disappointment for a bullpen that could have used a boost. With a 4.25 collective ERA, the Dodgers bullpen ranks 20th in the major leagues and has struggled to close out games all season. According to TeamRankings, Dodgers closer Tanner Scott has the most blown saves this season with nine, and the ailing bullpen is a major concern headed into the postseason.
“They’re lacking confidence,” Roberts said on the Dodgers struggles in the bullpen this season. “They all wanna pitch well, they all want the opportunities, and they’re not making good pitches when they need to, a little careful at times.
"For me, I believe in the talent. But right now they just don’t have the confidence that they need to have to be consistent. And so when you’re facing a team like this that’s won a division, that’s gonna grind at-bats, you’ve gotta continue to make good pitches. And when you don’t, they’re gonna capitalize.”
