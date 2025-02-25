Padres Stars Reveal Thoughts on Dodgers Superstar Mookie Betts Moving to Shortstop
Mookie Betts has earned eight All-Star selections, six Gold Gloves, and seven Silver Slugger awards. He’s also an MVP and a batting champion. He's also a three-time World Series champion.
He has accomplished all of this as a right fielder which is why some of his former teammates and current San Diego Padres stars are baffled as to why he would move to shortstop full-time.
“I don’t know why he’d want to do that,” Padres third baseman Manny Machado said to USA Today. “I don’t know, man, it’s crazy what he’s trying to do. He’s a Gold Glover. He’s such a good outfielder. Why go play such a demanding position? It takes so much of a toll on your body.”
Next to Machado in the San Diego infield is former Boston Red Sox shortstop and teammate of Betts Xander Bogaerts.
More news: Dave Roberts on $15 Million All-Star's Role for Dodgers: 'I Don't Know Right Now'
Bogaerts isn't surprised that Betts is wanting to challenge himself.
“Let’s put it this way, I don’t know of anything he can’t do,” Bogaerts said. “This guy is an athlete, man. He can bowl. He can golf. He can play basketball. He can do it all.
“He would have been a great second baseman for us, but Dustin Pedroia was there. So he went to right field where he was spectacular. I just think he’s always had that itch of coming back to the infield.”
Betts was selected 14 years ago out of Overton High School in Nashville as a shortstop. Boston moved him to second base, and then eventually, to right field. Imagine what could have happened if the Red Sox gave him a chance in the infield.
More news: Dave Roberts Tempers Expectations on Dodgers Rookie Phenom Roki Sasaki
“I think I would have been really good," Betts says, “but I never had the opportunity. I couldn’t throw then either. Nobody told me how to throw then. And for myself, I didn’t think I could do it either.
“There was no positivity instilled in me."
Betts is confident this time around and ready to prove to himself that he can become the best shortstop in the game. He truly believes in himself.
“When I was moved to right field, I believed in myself, and got pretty good out there," Betts said. “So, I’m taking the same concept. I got the opportunity now.
“And I’m going to make the best of it."
For more Dodgers news, head over to Dodgers on SI.