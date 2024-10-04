Padres Will Be Down One Key Starter For NLDS Matchup With Dodgers
It is finally confirmed that the Dodgers will play the Padres in the National League Division Series. The Padres have been on a hot streak with multiple key players peaking just in time for October. But, San Diego will be without one of their strongest starting pitchers.
ESPN baseball reporter Alden Gonzalez disclosed that right-handed pitcher Joe Musgrove will be sidelined during the NLDS. Padres manager Mike Schildt told Gonzalez that Musgrove had to leave Game 2 of the Wild Card Series early due to tightness in his elbow.
Musgrove, 31, has been dealing with right elbow inflammation since early May. The Padres initially placed the San Diego County native on the 15-day injured list on May 5. Musgrove made a brief return in late May, making just two starts before the Padres placed him back on the injured list for an elbow injury.
By late June, San Diego transferred Musgrove from the 15-day IL to the more severe 60-day IL. The 2022 National League All-Star completed a rehab assignment with Triple-A Lake Elsinore before returning to the Major Leagues on Aug. 12.
Now, Musgrove is set to receive Tommy John surgery.
Losing Musgrove right before the NLDS against the Dodgers is unfortunate for the Padres. Since returning from injury, Musgrove logged a 2.15 ERA with 57 strikeouts and only eight walks across nine starts. Hitters have averaged .195 against him, which would have been an advantage against big Dodgers batters like Shohei Ohtani.
The nine-season MLB veteran also offers experience in postseason play. Musgrove has made four postseason starts throughout his career. Also, regardless of the controversy surrounding the 2017 World Series, Musgrove played a role in helping the Houston Astros defeat the Dodgers that year.
Musgrove has started against the Dodgers twice this season, once in his first game of the season and once in his last regular season game. His first start against the Dodgers was his worst outing of the season as he recorded a 16.88 ERA, allowing seven hits and five runs in 2.2 innings.
However, he showed improvement in his final regular season game on Sept. 26, logging a 3.88 ERA and limiting the Dodgers to two runs in 6.1 innings.
In his start against the Braves on Wednesday, Musgrove limited Atlanta to one run while striking out four batters.
According to the Padres' MLB depth chart, their starting rotation consists of just Dylan Cease and Michael King without Musgrove. But, the Padres have selected Yu Darvish, who is listed in San Diego's bullpen, as the starting pitcher for Game 2 of the NLDS.
Regardless, the absence of Musgrove is just one more thing the Dodgers do not have to worry about.