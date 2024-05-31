Pitcher DFA'd By Dodgers is Having All-Star Season in NL Central
The Dodgers designated middle reliever Bryan Hudson for assignment in December and traded him to the Brewers for minor league pitcher Justin Chambers.
It was seen as a minor move at the time. Hudson was DFA'd to make room for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who had only signed the richest contract ($325 million) ever given to a pitcher. And he wasn't even the most prominent left-handed relief pitcher the Dodgers cut ties with last winter.
Caleb Ferguson made 68 appearances a year ago, but was traded to the Yankees. So was Victor Gonzalez, who made another 34 appearances out of the Dodgers' bullpen.
Hudson, meanwhile, saw action in six games and allowed seven runs across 8.2 innings. The rookie struggled with command (four walks in 8.2 innings) and was left off the Dodgers' roster for the National League Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. There were few reasons for remose when he was sent to the Brewers in exchange for a low-level prospect.
Flash-forward to today. Hudson is 4-0 with a 1.13 ERA, and the command issues that plagued him last year seem mostly behind him. He's walked seven, and hit two other batters, in 32 innings.
Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic talked to Brewers general manager Matt Arnold about the trade. The interview potentially revealed a rare phenomenon: a player the Dodgers might have under-evaluated before sending him elsewhere.
Via Rosenthal, Brewers general manager Matt Arnold credited the team’s scouting staff for identifying Hudson’s ability, and pitching coach Chris Hook and assistant pitching coach Jim Henderson for enhancing it.
“It’s even better than what we heard, which was already great. He has every right to be considered an All-Star this year, honestly.”- Brewers GM Matt Arnold, via The Athletic
The Dodgers have gotten spectacular production from left-hander Alex Vesia 1.42 ERA in 23 games, and midseason pickups Nick Ramirez and Anthony Banda have been pleasant surprises in limited action.
Still, Hudson could become the rare prospect the Dodgers regret letting go.