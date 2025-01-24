Will Clayton Kershaw Return to Dodgers? GM Brandon Gomes Answers
The Los Angeles Dodgers introduced Roki Sasaki as the newest member of the organization Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.
But, a press conference wouldn't be complete without asking about Clayton Kershaw — especially now that the Dodgers have six pitchers in the starting rotation and could potentially have up to nine starters on the roster.
Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes confirmed that all of the pitching additions haven't changed the team's interest in re-signing Kershaw.
The left-hander also played a role in recruiting Sasaki, sending in a video for the team's second in-person meeting with the 23-year-old.
The Dodgers added Blake Snell and Sasaki as free agent starters. Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow are both expected to return from injuries with Yoshinobu Yamamoto still holding his spot in the rotation.
Then there is Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May, Landon Knack, and Bobby Miller who will all be considered for the sixth spot in the rotation.
Gomes also gave an update on Kershaw's injury rehab following his foot and knee surgeries this offseason, noting that while Kershaw has made progress in his throwing program, he has not yet begun throwing off a mound.
Kershaw is widely regarded as one of the greatest pitchers in Dodgers history. Although he declined his $10 million player option for 2025 in November, most believed the veteran left-hander would ultimately return.
The future Hall of Famer made it clear he intended to retire as a Dodger during the postseason, reinforcing the expectation that he would return to Los Angeles for the upcoming season.
“I just thought everyone kind of assumed and knew I was coming back. I didn’t really think about it,” Kershaw said during the playoffs after announcing he would play another season but not specifying for what team. “I’m going to be a Dodger.”
Kershaw, a 10-time All-Star and clear first-ballot Hall of Famer, ranks among the top five in several key pitching categories on the Dodgers' all-time leaderboard, including WAR, wins, strikeouts, and WHIP.
However, at 36, he's struggled with consistency in recent years, making only seven starts this past season. He hasn't reached 30 starts in a season since 2015 and has failed to top 25 starts since 2019.
Kershaw, who debuted in 2008, has won three Cy Young awards — finishing in the top five four times — earned an MVP in 2014, claimed a pitching Triple Crown, and secured two World Series titles.