Player Dodgers Traded at Deadline Suffers Serious Injury With New Team
The sight at Fenway Park in Boston on Sunday was tough to watch. Former Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher James Paxton crumbled to the ground in pain just five pitches into his most recent start.
Paxton had to be helped off the field with what the club called a right calf strain.
“It just felt like I got kicked in the calf,” the hobbled Paxton said postgame after making it through just three batters on the day. “Then I kind of turned around, took another step, and felt it again, and I was like, 'Oh, it’s not good.' ”
Manager Alex Cora was forced to tap into his bullpen early and the Red Sox lost 10-2 in the series finale against the Houston Astros.
The play that led to the injury began when Paxton stepped awkwardly in an attempt to leave the mound and ran to cover first base. He started to limp and fell to a knee before Red Sox trainers raced onto the field.
“I felt it pop,” Paxton said.
“He’s going to have an MRI tomorrow (Monday),” said Cora. “We’ll see where we’re at. Tough one. He’s been healthy the whole season and then that happens.”
Sunday marked Paxton’s third start since rejoining the Red Sox in a trade with the Dodgers. The injury is significant because Paxton did not miss a single start while he was with the Dodgers this season. He is 9-3 with a 4.40 earned run average in 21 starts between Los Angeles and Boston.
"Yeah, it hurts. I was feeling really good," Paxton said. "I was really looking forward to helping this team go where they wanted to go. Hopefully, I can come back here at some point before the end. We haven't done any imaging yet so we don't know what the severity is so we'll see. But yeah, it hurts."
He added: "I'll do whatever I can to get back out there again."
When Boston acquired Paxton, Cora was excited to add a veteran arm into the starting rotation. However, the injury throws a wrench into the Red Sox plans as they are amid a run of 13 straight games without an off-day.
"Tough one. He's been healthy all season, and then that happens," Cora said. "He felt it right away. So, we'll see."
Cora said the Red Sox will have to "reset" before they begin their three-game series against the Texas Rangers on Monday night.