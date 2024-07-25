Dodgers GM Reveals Why James Paxton Was Designated for Assignment
In a shocking transaction Monday, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated veteran starting pitcher James Paxton for assignment.
The move to designate Paxton came as a surprise, given that he was 8-2 with a 4.43 ERA. The tough call also came the morning after Paxton allowed just two runs and struck out seven over five-plus innings against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday night.
“Obviously not an easy decision. Pax is a total pro, did everything that we asked of him,” Dodgers general manager Brandon Gomes told reporters. “Everything that went into that decision was winning games short-term but also looking at what we would project as a potential postseason, down-the-stretch roster.
"I think that was the tipping point, and knowing that we’re going to need some roster spots coming up here.”
Paxton dealt with inconsistent performances throughout the season but the Dodgers seemed to find ways to win with him on the mound. The team was 14-4 in games that he started, which led the league.
With a large number of players returning from the injured list, the Dodgers needed to make a roster decision. By also removing Paxton from the 40-man roster, the Dodgers could make room for River Ryan, who was making his major league debut Monday.
Ryan allowed just one earned run and pitched into the sixth inning against the San Francisco Giants.
The Dodgers activated Tyler Glasnow to start Wednesday and Clayton Kershaw on Thursday.
“I definitely lost sleep over it last night,” Gomes said Monday, “but ultimately I just felt this was the right decision for the organization.”
This roster could look a lot different over the next week between the July 30 trade deadline and players coming off the IL. Paxton was just the first of several difficult roster decisions that have to be made.