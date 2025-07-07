Players Believed Mets' Pete Alonso Deserved All-Star Nod Over Dodgers' Freddie Freeman
Player balloting results in the National League show players voted for New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso more often than Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman and All-Star starter Freddie Freeman.
Alonso recieved 528 votes, while Freeman recieved 362. They placed first and second.
Freeman will play in his ninth All-Star Game in 2025, and has made each Midsummer Classic since 2021. He also made consecutive games from 2018-19 and from 2013-14. The 2020 NL MVP has produced stunning offensive numbers despite battling through an injury this season, posting a .307 batting average with a .376 on-base percentage. He has an OPS of .871, which is higher than his mark last year.
Alonso will be participating in his fifth All-Star Game, as well as his fourth in a row. His numbers are comparable to Freeman's, posting a .287 batting average and .380 on-base percentage with a .923 OPS. The main difference between the two is the home run total, as Freeman's 10 don't quite compare to Alonso's 20.
This season, Alonso leads Freeman in nearly every offensive category except batting average. They both have one stolen base to their name.
Freeman topped the charts for NL first basemen in Phase 1 of All-Star voting, and made it to the game as the starter after winning the fan vote in Phase 2 over Alonso.
Other Dodgers to make the All-Star Game this season are catcher Will Smith, DH Shohei Ohtani, and starters Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Clayton Kershaw.
The Dodgers' star-studded lineup has given them the best record in the National League this season, and they lead their division by seven games, ahead of the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, who are tied for second. T
hey will look to maintain their position atop the NL West in the first game of a three-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday at 4:40 p.m. PT.
