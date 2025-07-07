Dodgers' Top Prospect Named Most Likely Player Traded at Deadline
With the Los Angeles Dodgers gearing up for another inevitable postseason run, all eyes are on the trade deadline later this month.
The organization is flush with good prospects, and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see a few of them sent elsewhere as a means to improve the talent within the big club. Though Andrew Friedman traditionally has been reticent in wanting to relinquish these sorts of assets, the overarching goal above all else is to put the team in as good of a position as possible to win another World Series title.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic pieced together an article in which he spoke to 40 unnamed MLB executives. The goal was to ascertain which prospects could be on the move in trades before the trade deadline later this month. One of the Dodgers' most prized prospects, outfielder Zyhir Hope, was listed as one of the potential players on the move.
"If the Dodgers make yet another big trade deadline deal, most executives believe that Hope will be the prospect headliner going the other way," Bowden writes. "The Dodgers acquired Hope and lefty Jackson Ferris last year in a trade with the Cubs for first baseman Michael Busch and reliever Yency Almonte. Hope, 20, has batted .300/.401/.468 with 20 doubles, seven homers and 11 steals this season in High A. The Athletic’s Keith Law had him No. 39 in his most recent top prospects ranking."
Hope was acquired along with fellow top prospect Jackson Ferris from the Chicago Cubs in a deal that sent Michael Busch to the North Side. Since joining the Dodgers, Hope has been fantastic — hitting .293 with a .894 OPS. Though somewhat squatty from a build standpoint, Hope's power and explosiveness appears at the plate as well as in the outfield with some legitimate speed.
MLB.com has Hope ranked as the team's No. 2 prospect (behind only Josue De Paula). The 20-year-old also ranks as the No. 37 prospect in all of baseball as of a few months ago.
For the Dodgers to trade Hope, a guy that could be pushing for a corner outfield spot as soon as next year, the return would have to be considerable. Hope is a controllable, cheap asset — and with his talent, Friedman would likely be very leery in letting him go for a run-of-the-mill deadline rental.
