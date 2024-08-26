Recently Cut Dodgers Outfielder Becomes a Free Agent
Former Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward has cleared waivers and been released by the team, making him a free agent. Robert Murray of FanSided reported the news via Twitter/X:
Heyward was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Aug. 22 in order to make room for Chris Taylor, who was returning from the injured list after dealing with groin tightness.
The move was unpopular among fans, especially after Heyward had just hit a game-winning three-run home run for the Dodgers in his most recent game. The Dodgers, however, wanted to make room for Taylor to return from the IL. While the team could have waited until September to activate Taylor, when the roster expands to 28 players, manager Dave Roberts did not want to keep Taylor out for that long.
“I think it’s one of those things where C.T. was ready to come back, and you’re trying to appreciate the fact that he’s not hurt anymore,” Roberts said of the decision, via Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times. “He’s ready to come back, and that was kind of the driver of it.”
Heyward had been with the Dodgers for nearly two years before he was cut, after signing with the team on a minor league deal in Dec. 2022. He made the team's Opening Day roster, and won the Roy Campanella Award as the team's most inspirational player for the 2023 season. Heyward then re-signed with the Dodgers on Dec. 6, a major league deal worth $9 million.
The 35-year-old appeared in 63 games for the Dodgers this season, slashing .208/.289/.393 with six home runs and 28 RBIs. Heyward has helped fill in for injuries across the Dodgers' lineup this season, including last Tuesday when he recorded the pinch-hit home run. He played in 124 games for the Dodgers in 2023, slashing .269/340/.473 with 15 home runs and 40 RBIs.
The release of Heyward has been sad for the team, especially Heyward's best friend and Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman, who told The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya, “It’s just sad that he’s not here.”
Heyward now has the opportunity to sign with another team over the final month of the regular season. Before he joined the Dodgers, Heyward played for the Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago Cubs.
