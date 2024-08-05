Recently DFA'd Dodgers Pitcher Already Cut By New Team
Former Los Angeles Dodgers reliever Yohan Ramirez spent less than a week with the Boston Red Sox before being designated for assignment.
Ramirez was claimed off waivers on July 28. He made just one appearance with his new team.
The 29-year-old threw 1.1 innings for the Red Sox on Tuesday, allowing two earned runs. He was DFA'd the following day.
Unfortunately, this is the fifth time Ramirez has been DFA'd this season.
Ramirez began the 2024 season with the New York Mets before being DFA’d and traded to the Baltimore Orioles. From there, he was DFA’d by Baltimore and went back to New York. The Dodgers acquired Ramirez from the Mets after they DFA’d him, and then, after being DFA’d by Los Angeles, he ended up in Boston.
Ramirez has made 38 appearances this season across four teams, with 27 of them in Dodger blue. He pitched 29.1 innings with Los Angeles, allowing 18 earned runs for a 5.52 ERA. On the year, he has a 6.20 ERA.
The Dodgers and Ramirez went viral in late May when manager Dave Roberts wrapped his arms around the reliever's neck pulled him down and spoke into his ear.
That moment was special for Ramirez who struggled in his first two outings with the Dodgers. In his debut with the team, he threw 13 pitches. Only one was a strike as he hit two batters and walked another.
The next appearances started better but started going off the rails after he retired the first two batters. He hit the next two, making it four of the first eight batters he faced in a Dodgers uniform.
“No, that’s never happened to me,” Ramirez said through an interpreter. “Honestly, my whole time that I’ve been in baseball, that was one of the best moments, best managers that I’ve ever had. For him to do something like that, it made me feel like he’s more of a mother or father figure.”
Ramirez said Roberts told him that “he believes in me, he believes in my talent, that I’m an elite pitcher. I just need to trust my stuff.” Ramirez said he was “very surprised” Roberts would deliver that message at that time.
After crossing the three-year service threshold, Ramírez earned the right to elect free agency instead of an outright assignment. Friday, Ramirez was outrighted to Triple-A Worcester. He's now eligible for minor league free agency in the offseason unless the Sox reselect his contract.
Ramirez made his first appearance for Worcester Sunday against Buffalo. He allowed two runs in 1.2 innings.