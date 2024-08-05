Recently DFA'd Dodgers Pitcher Claimed by MLB's Worst Team
The Chicago White Sox claimed former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Gus Varland off waivers on Friday and optioned him to Triple-A Charlotte.
The right-hander made his debut for the Knights on Sunday and struck out the side on 14 pitches.
Varland has allowed two earned runs in six innings with three strikeouts in seven relief appearances over three stints with the Dodgers this season.
The 27-year-old spent most of the 2024 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City, making 27 relief appearances and one start, pitching to a 7.99 earned run average.
Varland came to the Dodgers via trade with the Oakland Athletics in 2021. That was his first stint with the club. He was invited as a non-roster player to spring training, but never appeared in a big league game. The Milwaukee Brewers claimed him in the Rule 5 Draft in Dec. 2022.
But, after allowing 11 earned runs in 8.2 innings, he was sent back to the Dodgers in late May.
The reliever returned to the Dodgers in May 2023, spending most of the season in Oklahoma City or injured. He landed on the injured list to end the season with knee inflammation.
Los Angeles moved Varland back and forth between Oklahoma City and the big leagues throughout this year. He was called up four times bewteen April and July. He finished his second stint with the Dodgers with a 3.00 ERA, three strikeouts, and four walks in seven relief appearances.
For a pitcher who has been called up so many times, his overall numbers at Triple-A Oklahoma City were not great. Varland was 2-2 with a 7.99 ERA in 28 appearances. He made one start and recorded 36 strikeouts, and walked 13 while opponents batted .299 against him.
He made eight major league appearances for the Dodgers last year and seven more this year. Between those and his time with the Brewers, he has a 5.81 earned run average in 26.1 innings
The Dodgers added depth to the bullpen at the trade deadline in the form of Michael Kopech from the White Sox. They have also steadily been getting other relievers back from the IL and expect more to return in the coming weeks. There was simply no more room for Varland.
Varland is still developing and Chicago might be the best fit. The White Sox are the worst team in baseball and looking to to rebuild their farm system with young talent. Varland still has a full slate of options and less than a year of service time, making him a potential long-term play.