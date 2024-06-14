Recently DFA'd Dodgers Pitcher Joins Third Team in Less Than a Month
The Washington Nationals claimed former Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Eduardo Salazar off waivers from the Seattle Mariners and optioned him to Triple-A Rochester, the club confirmed on social media Thursday.
The Mariners designated Salazar for assignment on Sunday. The Nationals had two vacancies on their 40-man roster, which is now at 39.
Salazar began the season with the Dodgers after signing a minor league deal with the team in the offseason. He was added to their 40-man roster in the middle of April but was designated for assignment just over a month later.
He was claimed off waivers by the Mariners on May 23 and was DFA'd two weeks later. Washington marks his third club of the season.
He only appeared in one game for the Dodgers this season tossing two scoreless innings on May 15. He made seven starts for Triple-A Oklahoma City while in the Dodgers’ system with a 5.61 earned run average.
Seattle moved him to the bullpen and used him in relief with Triple-A Tacoma where he appeared in four games allowing three runs (two earned) on three hits in 3.1 innings. He walked three and struck out one.
How the Nationals choose to use Salazar is up in the air but he has experiene now as a starter and a reliever making him a versatile option for his new club.