Report: Dodgers Were In On Twins' Closer Prior to Three-Team Trade
The Los Angeles Dodgers were part of a three-team trade with the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox Monday to acquire infielder/outfielder Tommy Edman, right-hander Michael Kopech, and right-hander Oliver Gonzalez. The Dodgers then sent away outfielder Miguel Vargas, infielder Alexander Albertus, infielder Jeral Perez, two PTBNL or cash.
Had the Dodgers not made the signing to acquire Edman, Gonzalez, and particularly Kopech, they were reportedly interested in trading for Minnesota Twins' Jhoan Duran. The Dodgers did think the Twins wanted too much for Duran, and instead traded for Kopech, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes.
Kopech gives the Dodgers another reliever — a position they were looking to add as they geared up for the postseason. The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched in 43 games so far this season, posting a 2-8 record and a 4.74 ERA. He also has 59 strikeouts and nine saves on the year.
While Kopech's numbers don't look great, they have been skewed due to a few bad games. Kopech has a 6.48 ERA in July, but that's largely because of a blown save in which he gave up four earned runs in two-thirds of an inning. Kopech has not allowed an earned run in his last five games, and not allowed a hit in four of those five relief appearances.
Had the Dodgers gone for Duran, they would have brought in a pitcher who is 6-5 this season with a 3.51 ERA. The 25-year-old right-hander also has 32 strikeouts, 15 saves, and just one blown save in 36 games this season.
Now that the Dodgers have brought in relief help, they can hone in on another starting pitcher before the deadline. The Dodgers have reportedly shown extensive interest in White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet and Detroit Tigers starter Jack Flaherty, but have limited time before the July 30 deadline hits.