Dodgers' Potential Trade Target Scratched From Monday Start
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jack Flaherty, a potential trade target for the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tuesday's deadline, has been scratched from his start Monday, per Cody Stavenhagen.
Flaherty was supposed to start for the Tigers Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, but his start has now been moved to Thursday.
The scratched start comes amid rumors that Flaherty will be traded. Another starter has been a top need for the Dodgers over the past month heading toward the trade deadline, making Los Angeles a contender for the 28-year-old right-hander.
After 3 p.m. PT Tuesday, teams can only trade major league players if they have passed unclaimed through waivers.
The Dodgers will of course have heavy competition for Flaherty as the deadline looms. USA Today's Bob Nightengale reported that the New York Yankees are in "extensive talks" for Flaherty, and former general manager Jim Bowden reported that the Baltimore Orioles are interested in Flaherty, among other available pitchers. Flaherty previously played for the Orioles in 2023, but struggled with a 6.75 ERA.
Flaherty has started 18 games this season for the Tigers, posting a 7-5 record with a 2.95 ERA and 133 strikeouts. Flaherty has a 1.53 ERA through three starts in July.
The other starting pitcher the Dodgers have been linked to ahead of the deadline is Chicago White Sox starter Garrett Crochet. The 25-year-old left-hander boasts a 3.23 ERA and 160 strikeouts, the second-most in MLB. Crochet is one of the most coveted players at this year's deadline.
The addition of Flaherty or Crochet would help boost the Dodgers' rotation, which has dealt with injuries to Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Dustin May, Tyler Glasnow, and Clayton Kershaw this season. Though Glasnow and Kershaw are back and Yamamoto is expected to return before the end of the year, having another great starter will make the Dodgers feel more confident heading into the postseason.