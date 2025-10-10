Roki Sasaki Named Dodgers' MVP of Postseason by Veteran MLB Analyst
One of the major stories for the Dodgers all season long has been an ailing bullpen that has squandered leads built on the backs of an elite starting pitching rotation.
In the playoffs, starting-pitcher-turned-reliever Roki Sasaki has been a massive asset in the bullpen. On Thursday night, Sasaki tossed three perfect innings in the Dodgers' Game 4 win over the Phillies, allowing no hits and striking out two batters.
After spending much of the season on the injured list rehabbing a shoulder injury, Sasaki has now earned the trust of Dodgers manager Dave Roberts that, when the moment matters most, he will perform up to the Dodgers' standards.
"You're talking about one of the great all-time appearances out of the pen that I can remember," Roberts said of Sasaki's three-inning outing Thursday. "Certainly given where he started this year, what he is as a starting pitcher, to go out there and not only go one inning, two innings and then three innings, and to do what he did gave us a huge boost.
"I can't speak enough to his growth and his contribution to this club. We're starting to see something really special in him, and that's why he was courted so hard in the offseason."
Roberts isn't the only one who has noticed how much Sasaki has brought to the team this postseason.
"I think this guy is the MVP right now," MLB Network's Sean Casey said Friday. "They did not expect to have Sasaki in this role. When he came back from the IL, they didn't know what they were going to get. I mean, look how good he's been."
"Before he got here, he couldn't throw a strike. He was all over the place. I actually think if he can't navigate three innings yesterday, we're going to Game 5 in Philly."
Following their win over the Phillies, the Dodgers will get three full days off before either traveling to Milwaukee to start the NL Championship Series against the Brewers or hosting the Chicago Cubs.
Either way, Sasaki's role as the Dodgers' go-to reliever has been fully cemented for the remainder of the postseason.
