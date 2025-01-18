Roki Sasaki's First Contract With Dodgers Revealed By Insiders
Roki Sasaki will reportedly receive a $6.5 million signing bonus from the Los Angeles Dodgers, per ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. The Dodgers traded outfielder Dylan Campbell to the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for more international bonus pool space for Sasaki.
Read more: Roki Sasaki Announces He’s Signing With Dodgers in Blockbuster Move for LA
The Japanese phenom announced on his Instagram that he would be joining the reigning World Series champions on Friday afternoon. The long-awaited announcement sent shock waves through the baseball world as Sasaki is regarded as the most talented young pitcher in the world.
The Dodgers, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres were the three finalists in the Sasaki sweepstakes. The Dodgers had the least amount of money in their international bonus pool when Sasaki made his announcement, but that changed when Los Angeles traded with the Phillies.
The Dodgers were considered the favorites from the start of the Sasaki sweepstakes, but the Padres emerged as a legitimate contender and Toronto became the dark horse in the race.
Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, Sasaki's agent, said his client was prioritizing pitching development as he narrowed down his choices.
“Roki is by no means a finished product. He knows it and the teams know it. He is incredibly talented. We all know that,” Wolfe said Monday. “But he is a guy that wants to be great. He’s not coming here to be rich or to get a huge contract. He wants to be great. He wants to be one of the greatest ever. I see that now and he has articulated it.
“To be that he knows he has to challenge himself. … I’m not speaking for Roki. I’m speaking my own opinion that in order to take it to another level he (realized he) had to come here and play against the best players every day and tap into all the resources that major league teams have to help him become one of the best pitchers not just to come out of NPB but in Major League Baseball. That’s what he wants. That’s why he came.”
The reason Sasaki joined the Dodgers is, not to be their biggest star, but to develop under an organization that has an esteemed reputation in helping players flourish.