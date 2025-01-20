Roki Sasaki Spurned Padres' Massive $10 Million Offer to Sign With Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers had the least amount of money to offer Roki Sasaki before he made his decision. It was actually the San Diego Padres that offered Sasaki more than $10 million, saying they would max out their international bonus pool to land him.
More news: Dodgers Infielder Hints at Big Change for 2025 Season
But the Sasaki sweepstakes were never about money.
"He doesn't seem to look at it in the typical way that other players do," said Joel Wolfe of Wasserman, Sasaki's agent, earlier in the offseason. "He has a more long-term, global view of things.
"I believe Roki is also very interested in the pitching development and how a team is going to help him get better, both in the near future and over the course of his career.
The Padres and Toronto Blue Jays had the advantage of more money in their international bonus pool to begin with. But Sasaki didn't have a price tag, and instead the competition was driven by presentation.
Which organization could convince Sasaki their team would help him emerge as the greatest pitcher to come out Japan?
President of baseball operations Andrew Friedman seemed to have the answer before the Dodgers even met with the Japanese phenom.
“He has talked about his desire to be the best pitcher in the world,” Friedman said, “and we believe he's capable of being the best pitcher in the world.”
While the Padres may have led the final teams in their financial offer to Sasaki, the organization wasn't considered as one of the final two teams. The Padres' early Friday morning elimination from the Sasaki sweepstakes only confirms the team lacked a strong enough presentation to impress the 23-year-old pitcher.
However, the Padres have endured a long, cold winter in San Diego as the organization faces financial issues and an ugly ownership lawsuit. It's difficult to make a convincing presentation when there is trouble in paradise.
Meanwhile, the Blue Jays took on the brunt of outfielder Myles Straw's salary in order to gain $2 million in international bonus pool space. The Blue Jays were trying to stay in the race.
As the Padres and Blue Jays scrambled to make Sasaki a more sizable offer, the Dodgers only lined up deals with the Philadelphia Phillies and Cincinnati Reds if the Japanese phenom signed with L.A.
Once Sasaki announced via Instagram he would be wearing Dodger blue next season, it was reported he would be receiving $6.5 million from the team. The deal was significantly less than what San Diego or Toronto could have offered, only highlighting how the Dodgers organization runs at such a high level.
More news: Dodgers' $63M Star Linked to Multiple Rivals, Including One in NL West