Roki Sasaki to Provide Reinforcements to Bullpen as Dodgers Lose Reliever to Injury
The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated right-hander Roki Sasaki from the injured list. In a corresponding move, Kirby Yates has been transferred to the IL.
Yates is working with a 5.23 ERA this season, but through his eight appearances in September, has an ERA of 7.71. In this time he has punched out seven and walked four, allowing six earned runs in seven frames.
Sasaki has been sidelined since May 9 with shoulder complications, but will soon be back on a major league mound. Although the starting rotation may not be an option due to their recent success, a spot in the bullpen appears to be where Sasaki will land in his return to the Show.
After showing extremely promising signs with increased velocity and command in Triple-A, including an average fastball speed of 98.6 mph (up over four mph from his second-to-last start to his most recent start), Sasaki has even made a pair of relief appearances before ending his rehab start, and kept his flame-throwing up.
Sasaki's fastball averaged 98.9 mph during Friday's bullpen outing and went for a 97.5 mph average during his Sunday appearance. Manager Dave Roberts recently touched on Sasaki embracing the new role, but regardless of his recent radar gun showing, nothing is set in stone come October.
"I think he's embraced it," Roberts said. "I think he's done a very nice job. I think once he's in the 'pen, we'll make decisions on when we use him."
Now that he has upped his command and made the aforementioned appearances as a reliever, it appears that Sasaki may be ready to rejoin his team at a time when the bullpen needs a boost most.
After a slew of walk-off losses and other bullpen miscues this month, there has never been more doubt surrounding the pitching roster at this point in the season.
Southpaw reliever Tanner Scott unfortunately moved into the top spot in MLB on Tuesday with his 10th blown save of the season. Blake Treinen has an absurd 11.57 ERA during the month of September. The sky seems to be falling for the bullpen and the timing couldn't be worse.
If Sasaki is able to make a return and have a positive impact on his team, it would be the turnaround that he personally needs, but would be conducive to his team as well. Only time will tell if his production from Triple-A can carry to the majors.
