Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Will Smith Could Miss Postseason, Roki Sasaki Move Imminent
The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, via a walk-off single after taking a four-run lead into the seventh inning. LA fell to 88-69 on the year as the bullpen sullied another scoreless night from a starting pitcher.
In other news, the Dodgers recently signed a right-handed pitcher ahead of the postseason. The reliever with some familiarity to the organization may have a larger role than expected moving forward if the current bullpen continues their run of dissapointing outings.
Additionally, All-Star catcher Will Smith is at risk of missing the beginning of the postseason as he continues to recover from a hairline fracture in his hand. Manager Dave Roberts is 'optimistic' he will be back before October, but a return for any of the remaining regular season games is 'doubtful' per the skipper.
Finally, it appears that a move to activate right-hander Roki Sasaki is imminent as the 23-year-old phenom gears towards a return. Sasaki has been out since May with shoulder complications, but has appeared to increase his command and velocity during his rehab assignment.
