Dodgers Notes: LA Signs Pitcher, Will Smith Could Miss Postseason, Roki Sasaki Move Imminent

Gabe Smallson

Sep 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers injured catcher Will Smith (left) with his right hand in a brace talks with designated hitter Shohei Ohtani (17) during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Dodgers lost to the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, via a walk-off single after taking a four-run lead into the seventh inning. LA fell to 88-69 on the year as the bullpen sullied another scoreless night from a starting pitcher.

In other news, the Dodgers recently signed a right-handed pitcher ahead of the postseason. The reliever with some familiarity to the organization may have a larger role than expected moving forward if the current bullpen continues their run of dissapointing outings.

Additionally, All-Star catcher Will Smith is at risk of missing the beginning of the postseason as he continues to recover from a hairline fracture in his hand. Manager Dave Roberts is 'optimistic' he will be back before October, but a return for any of the remaining regular season games is 'doubtful' per the skipper.

Finally, it appears that a move to activate right-hander Roki Sasaki is imminent as the 23-year-old phenom gears towards a return. Sasaki has been out since May with shoulder complications, but has appeared to increase his command and velocity during his rehab assignment.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Dodgers news (click the headline for the full article):

Published
Gabe Smallson
GABE SMALLSON

Gabe Smallson is a sportswriter based in Los Angeles. His focus is sports and entertainment content. Gabe has previously worked at DodgersNation and Newsweek. He graduated from San Francisco State University in 2020 and is a Masters Candidate at the University of Southern California. You can get in touch with Gabe by emailing gabe.smallson@lasportsreport.com. You can find him on X @gabesmallson

