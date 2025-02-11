Ryan Brasier 'Surprised' That Dodgers Traded Him This Offseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers traded Ryan Brasier to the Chicago Cubs in order to make room for the newly-signed Kirby Yates.
When the Dodgers initially designated Brasier for assignment, it came as a shock given the defending champions had trusted him to open Game 4 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres just four months prior. A few days later, the veteran reliever was traded to the Cubs.
Brasier, 37, revealed the transaction was also a surprise to him.
“I definitely didn’t have that on my bingo card for the offseason,” Brasier said, via The Athletic. “I was surprised, but I get it. I’ve been around long enough where I understand they’ve got to make decisions. You don’t always have to like ‘em or agree with ‘em. But I ended up in a good spot. There are a lot of other places that I wouldn’t have been as excited about it.”
Brasier is owed $4.5 million this season and enters his final year of team control. He dealt with multiple injuries last season, appearing in just 29 games, but produced a 3.54 ERA in 2024 for the Dodgers.
General manager Brandon Gomes explained why the Dodgers chose to designate Brasier for assignment.
“I think just kind of the timing of it,” Gomes said. “Obviously, Brasier has been great for us.
“As we look out, how the bullpen is built and potentially needing some flexibility down the road, unfortunately Bras was the move. He’s been incredible for us. Great teammate, great dude. There’s a bunch of factors. It never feels good, but that was pretty much the reason.”
With the arrival of Yates, the Dodgers get one of the top relievers in this winter's free agent class. He formerly played for the Texas Rangers where he produced a 1.17 ERA across 61 appearances last season.
