Shohei Ohtani Delivers Heartfelt Speech At Dodgers World Series Parade
He did it!
Over 10 months after he signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers in pursuit of a World Series and the chance to play October baseball, Shohei Ohtani is a World Series champion.
Now, Ohtani can take it all in — alongside his dog, Decoy, of course.
During the Dodgers' World Series celebrations on Friday at Dodger Stadium, Ohtani was called up to speak in front of the crowd, who let out enormous cheers as Ohtani took the microphone. Ohtani delivered a short speech to the crowd in English without assistance from his interpreter.
"This is such a special moment for me," Ohtani said. "I'm so honored to be here and be part of this team. Congratulations, Los Angeles. Thank you guys!"
Ohtani was among the many Dodgers who spoke in front of the crowd briefly, and joined his Dodgers teammates in thanking the fans.
Earlier, Ohtani was in awe of the number of fans who showed up to watch the Dodgers ride through downtown Los Angeles on parade buses.
"I'm totally overwhelmed by the amount of fans that are here. It's incredible," Ohtani said through an interpreter. "It's been an incredible year, I'm so happy that I was able to contribute. The fans and everybody have been so welcoming.
Ohtani's first season as a Dodgers has officially concluded in storybook fashion. The designated hitter arrived in Los Angeles on a 10-year, $700 million deal last December, with the two sides hoping the collaboration would bring the Dodgers another championship. One season later, and their ambition proved successful.
During Ohtani's first season with the Dodgers, he slashed .310/.390/.646 with 197 hits, 134 runs, 54 home runs, and 130 RBIs. He led the National League in runs, home runs, and RBIs, and is expected to be named the NL MVP.
In the postseason, Ohtani hit .230 with 14 hits, 14 runs, three home runs, and 10 RBIs. Against the Yankees in the World Series, Ohtani recorded two hits, two runs, and two walks for the Dodgers.