Shohei Ohtani's Leadoff Home Run Breaks Dodgers Franchise Record

Shohei Ohtani is beyond unbelievable.



He hit a leadoff home run for the second straight game, and now has an RBI in 10 straight games.



He hit it 437 feet and 113.9 mph off the bat.



It's his 25th home run of the season, by far the most in the NL. He has a 1.045 OPS