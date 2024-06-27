Shohei Ohtani's Leadoff Home Run Breaks Dodgers Franchise Record
Shohei Ohtani sent the sell-out crowd at Guaranteed Rate Field on the southside of Chicago to their feet when launched a solo home run into the right-center field stands to lead off Wednesday night's 4-0 win over the White Sox.
With one swing, the Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter made franchise history becoming the first player to record at least one RBI in 10 consecutive games.
Ohtani tied the previous record of nine on Tuesday that was held by Roy Campanella (1955), Augie Galan (1944), Eddie Brown (1924), and Bob Fisher (1913). Matt Kemp also drove in runs in nine consecutive games, but that streak was split across the 2011 and 2012 seasons. Runs batted in became an official statistic in 1920.
Ohtani drove a full-count cut fastball from Erick Fedde for his NL-leading 25th homer. The 437-foot drive had a 113.9 mph exit velocity.
Unlike what happened on Tuesday when Ohtani carried his bat with him while watching the ball tip off Tommy Pham's glove and over the wall, he stood and admired his majestic shot for a few seconds before taking off for first base. He also didn't have to turn around to make sure he tagged all the bases.
Ohtani finished the evening 1-for-2 with a home run, an RBI, two walks, and two runs scored. He'll look to keep the streak going on Friday night in the series opener against the Giants in San Francisco.