Why Tyler Glasnow is Encouraged for Third Season With Dodgers

Tyler Glasnow getting traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers became somewhat of an afterthought due to occurring during the same offseason that saw the signings of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamto.

Glasnow's arrival was meant to boost the Dodgers' rotation, but came with some questions considering health concerns throughout his career. That remained a factor over each of the last two years but Glasnow was a key contributor to the Dodgers winning the 2025 World Series.

Tyler Glasnow wants to build on 2025 postseason

Glasnow pitched to a 1.69 ERA in six playoff games (three starts). He credited Dodgers pitching coaches Mark Prior and Connor McGuiness for helping identify changes that proved beneficial.

"Connor and Mark gave me so many things right before the postseason. We made so many adjustments with how my hip is lined up, and I think a lot of my issues before that was me trying to find a comfortable feeling with that," Glasnow recently recalled.

"So I think working with them, getting that comfortable feeling, kind of locking it in, in the postseason, this offseason has been business as usual. Get healthy, don't change anything but just kind of solidify what I was doing in the postseason last year.

"I think for me, in the offseason I always feel really good. Throwing coming into spring, that's never usually the thing. I think it's the total innings logged in spring and all that, I think as the season gets going, that gets a little bit more challenging to juggle how you feel.

"You want to go out there and compete, take the ball and throw a ton of innings, and I think it's finding that nice medium of a little bit of both. Health forward with the ability to go out and just let it loose."

Glasnow further noted he is "in a really good spot right now" thanks to Dodgers pitching coaches and strength staff establishing a strong routine.

Glasnow has gone 13-9 with a 3.37 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in 40 starts over his two seasons with the Dodgers thus far. He missed the 2024 postseason because of a right elbow injury, which made contributing last year all the more gratifying for the Southern California native.

Tyler Glasnow reassured amid trade rumors

Weeks after pitching out of the bullpen and in his traditional starter role during the postseason, Glasnow's name surfaced in trade rumors as the Dodgers were among the teams linked to Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

That prompted the right-hander to seek clarity from Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman in what turned out to be a quick conversation to ease any of Glasnow's concerns.