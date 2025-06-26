Dodgers Manager Seems to Admit Michael Conforto Could Lose Spot Come Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers have had concerns about veteran outfielder Michael Conforto all season long, but manager Dave Roberts recently discussed what the plan with him will be moving forward.
While Conforto had his first multi-hit night since the end of May on Tuesday, and homered for the second straight game on Wednesday, the skipper spoke on how important the next month leading up to the trade deadline will be for the 32-year-old All-Star.
“It’s critical,” Roberts said. “I think that I’ve shown my faith in him and giving him opportunities. I do, like I’ve said, think he’s trending in the right direction. But we’re going to continue to look and figure out ways we can get better as a ballclub as we do get closer to the deadline. I hope that’s not in his kind of mindset. Just continue to get better each night. But it’s important for him to continue playing well.”
Conforto has an abysmal .176 batting average with an OPS of .610.
The veteran ranks in the 66th percentile of average exit velocity among active MLB players, but has one of the best walk-rates in the game, earning a free base 12.8% of the time, putting him in the 87th percentile among batters.
Defensively, things aren't much better for Conforto. He ranks in just the 10th percentile among qualified fielders, grading out with a negative-4 in terms of Outs Above Average.
Conforto can bring value as a left-handed batter in the lineup, hitting 20 home runs with the rival San Francisco Giants last season, but the extent of his value has yet to be seen.
With the trade deadline approaching, the Dodgers will have a few key decisions to make if Conforto becomes a liability in the lineup down the stretch.
With Tommy Edman's ability to play in the outfield and the recently-called up Hyeseong Kim able to play in center field, Conforto can potentially be replaced by another bat to give more consistent depth for L.A. if he doesn't figure things out at the dish.
