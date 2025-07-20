Dodgers Predicted to Acquire All-Star Reliever in Blockbuster Trade With NL Rival
As the trade deadline creeps closer, the Los Angeles Dodgers are continuously reported to making a major move for bullpen talent.
Although trade deadline deals for relief pitching haven't always proved to be the smartest, the gift of hindsight isn't accessible to front offices in the moment. The only tools that the organization has to work with is the current roster, and for the Dodgers, that includes plenty of injured pitchers.
In the most recent prediction article from CBS Sports' Mike Axisa, he has linked the Dodgers to St. Louis Cardinals closer Ryan Helsley.
Axisa brought up the need for the Dodgers to acquire the reigning MLB saves leader (notching 49 last season), due to the fact that current closer Tanner Scott is the current MLB blown saves leader with seven in 26 opportunities to go along with a 4.09 ERA.
Since the Cardinals are still very much in postseason contention at just 2.5 games back from the final National League Wild Card spot, they aren't fully in selling mode. Helsley, however, is set to be a free agent at the conclusion of this year and would still be someone the team could part ways with if they don't feel he will return in the offseason.
Helsley has a 3.27 ERA, higher than his sub-2.50 mark the last two seasons, but is tied for the fourth-most saves in the NL with 19. He demonstrates an elite fastball with an average velocity of 99.2 mph, the sixth-fastest in baseball this year.
Although he hurls his fastballs at an exceptional velocity, when hitters get a hold of one of his offerings, it is returned at high speeds as well. The average exit velocity on Helsley's pitches is at 91.4 mph, good for just the sixth percentile among qualified pitchers.
Helsley also ranks as one of the best pitchers in terms of getting a batter to chase his pitches outside the strike zone. Hitters do so 33.5 percent of the time, good for the 93rd percentile in MLB.
The 31-year-old's slider isn't just his most-used pitch, but his most effective. He has a microscopic .083 batting average against it as opposing batters swing and miss 43.5 percent of the time.
As long as the return doesn't prove to be as costly as past deadline deals for relievers, Helsley boasts tons of value to bring to a Dodgers team that plans to make another Fall Classic run.
