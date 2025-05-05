Teammates Praise Ex-Dodgers Pitcher After Sudden Retirement
On the same day Ross Stripling announced his retirement on social media, praise for the former Dodgers pitcher arrived swiftly from far and wide.
Stripling, 35, made the announcement in a heartfelt social media post on Monday.
"Congrats on a fantastic career buddy! You are a pros pro and I’m so glad I got to see a big part of it," former Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner wrote on Instagram. "Undoubtedly one of the best teammates I’ve ever had. Cheers to the next chapter buddy!!! #ChickenStrip#Busch"
"What a career my man," former Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood wrote on Instagram. "Total pro and one of the most disciplined and hard working teammates I ever had. No coincidence you having a career that spanned over a decade. 🐐🐐"
"Congratulations to the next chapter of life!" former Dodgers minor leaguer Scott Griggs wrote on Instagram. "Probably never dreamed you would have achieved all you did while rehabbing TJ in AZ. Love you guys! 💪🏼"
"Congrats on a great career," former Dodgers pitcher Tom Koehler wrote on Instagram.
"Stud teammate," former Dodgers minor leaguer Logan Bawcom wrote on Instagram. "Stud guy! Congrats big dog. Now go enjoy the family and the great state of Texas year around."
"An all-time teammate! Best of luck," wrote former Dodgers minor leaguer Adam Law wrote on Instagram.
New York Mets pitcher A.J. Minter, former Giants shortstop Brandon Crawford, Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Randal Grichuk, Athletics infielder Zack Gelof and outfielder J.J. Bleday, and Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Ryan Borucki were among the other prominent players to chime in on Instagram with words of praise and congratulations for Stripling on Monday.
A fifth-round pick in the 2012 MLB draft out of Texas A&M, Stripling quietly rose the organizational ranks with the Dodgers before seizing the fifth starter's job out of spring training in 2016. Over the next five seasons, Stripling went 23-25 in 143 games (59 starts) for the Dodgers. He served a valuable role as a swingman in the regular season, and was a lights-out reliever in the postseason.
Stripling retires with a career ERA of 4.17 and a 40-54 record. A fan favorite in Los Angeles, Stripling's "Chicken Strip" Players Weekend jersey (an idea hatched in 2017) remains one of the more fondly remembered monikers on the team. And his major league debut, in which he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning against the Giants, remains among the best debut performances in major league history.
